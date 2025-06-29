Joke of the Day for June 29, 2025: An egg-cellent joke for Sunday Funday

Today's Joke of the Day is here for Sunday Funday! Here's an egg-cellent one to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

What do you call a hen who counts her eggs?

A mathema-chicken!
