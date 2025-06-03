Joke of the Day for June 3, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a green giggler to give you a smile.
Joke of the Day
Why is the color green usually single?
It was always a bit jaded.
