Joke of the Day for June 30, 2025: A joke to give your laughs liftoff
Today's Joke of the Day is here to give your laughs liftoff! Here's one to start your new week with a smile.
Joke of the Day
How do you stop a baby from crying at a space station?
You rocket.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Iván Díaz