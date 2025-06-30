Joke of the Day for June 30, 2025: A joke to give your laughs liftoff

Today's Joke of the Day is here to give your laughs liftoff! Here's one to start your new week with a smile.

Joke of the Day

How do you stop a baby from crying at a space station?

You rocket.

