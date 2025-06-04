Joke of the Day for June 4, 2025: A fast joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's one filing the funnies.
Joke of the Day
What did the accountant say when auditing a document?
"This is taxing."
Check out more jokes here:
Cover photo: Unsplash/Scott Graham