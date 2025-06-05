Joke of the Day for June 5, 2025: A cozy joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a cozy one to have you cuddling up with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Why did the bedding hide their relationship?
They wanted to keep it pillow-key!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sincerely Media