Joke of the Day for June 5, 2025: A cozy joke to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a cozy one to have you cuddling up with laughs.

They wanted to keep it pillow-key!

Why did the bedding hide their relationship?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

