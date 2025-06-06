Joke of the Day for June 6, 2025: A joke rocking out to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived!

Joke of the Day

What did the drummer name his twin daughters?

Anna One, Anna Two!

© Unsplash/Aliane Schwartzhaupt

