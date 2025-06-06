Joke of the Day for June 6, 2025: A joke rocking out to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's one rocking out to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
What did the drummer name his twin daughters?
Anna One, Anna Two!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Aliane Schwartzhaupt