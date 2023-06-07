Joke of the Day for June 7, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 as a reader submission. Here's a funny full of flower power to shift your laughs into high gear.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Joke of the Day
Question: Why couldn't the flower ride its bike?
Answer: Because it lost all of its petals!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Eric Vadeboncoeur