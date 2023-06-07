Joke of the Day for June 7, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 as a reader submission. Here's a funny full of flower power to shift your laughs into high gear.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why couldn't the flower ride its bike?

Answer: Because it lost all of its petals!

Today's Joke of the Day is full of flower power!  © Unsplash/Eric Vadeboncoeur

