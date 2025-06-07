Joke of the Day for June 7, 2025: Cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.
Joke of the Day
Where did the cat go when it lost its tail?
The retail store.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Alex Shu