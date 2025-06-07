Joke of the Day for June 7, 2025: Cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.

Joke of the Day

Where did the cat go when it lost its tail?

The retail store.

Joke of the Day for June 7, 2025.
Joke of the Day for June 7, 2025.  © Unsplash/Alex Shu

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for June 6, 2025: A joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for June 6, 2025: A joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for June 6, 2025: A joke rocking out to get your funny on Joke of the Day for June 6, 2025: A joke rocking out to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for June 5, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh Joke of the Night for June 5, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for June 5, 2025: A cozy joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for June 5, 2025: A cozy joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 4, 2025: A fast joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for June 4, 2025: A fast joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for June 3, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh Joke of the Night for June 3, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for June 3, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for June 3, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for June 2, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh tonight Joke of the Night for June 2, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh tonight

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Alex Shu

More on Joke of the Day: