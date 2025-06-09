Joke of the Day for June 9, 2025: A funny joke to kick off your week
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to start your week off right! Here's a bubbly one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Did you hear about the guy who got hit in the head with a can of soda?
Let's just say: he was lucky it was a soft drink.
Cover photo: Unsplash/James Yarema