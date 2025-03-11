Joke of the Day for March 11, 2025: Funny animal jokes to make you laugh

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to make you sss-smile! Here's one to make your day a bit brighter.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why was the baby snake so sad?

Answer: Someone took its rattle.

Joke of the Day for March 11, 2025.
Cover photo: Unsplash/uomo libero

