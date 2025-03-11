Joke of the Day for March 11, 2025: Funny animal jokes to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to make you sss-smile! Here's one to make your day a bit brighter.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why was the baby snake so sad?
Answer: Someone took its rattle.
