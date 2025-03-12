Joke of the Day for March 12, 2025: Funny animal jokes to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is hopped up with hilarity! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do bunnies eat for breakfast?
Answer: IHOP.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jeremy Hynes