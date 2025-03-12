Joke of the Day for March 12, 2025: Funny animal jokes to make you laugh

Today's Joke of the Day is hopped up with hilarity! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day for March 8, 2025: Funny cat jokes to laugh for Caturday

Joke of the Night for March 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to make you chuckle for Caturday

Joke of the Day for March 9, 2025: Funny jokes to laugh for Sunday Funday

Joke of the Night for March 9, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for March 10, 2025: Funny animal jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Night for March 10, 2025: Out-of-this-world jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for March 11, 2025: Funny animal jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Night for March 11, 2025: The best jokes to give you a buzz

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

