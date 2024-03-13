Joke of the Day for March 13, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is galloping ahead with the funnies! Here's one to ride into the sunset with some laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where is a horse's favorite place to live?
Answer: In a neighhh-borhood.
