Joke of the Day for March 15, 2025: Funny cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is right on time for Caturday! Here's one kitten around to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why shouldn't you buy from a cat?
Answer: It could be a purr-amid scheme.
