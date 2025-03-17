Joke of the Day for March 17, 2025: Funny jokes to make you laugh on St. Patrick's Day
Today's Joke of the Day is a pot 'o funnies! Here's one to make you chuckle in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where do leprechauns hang out?
Answer: On the paddy-o.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Autumn Martin