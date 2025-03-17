Joke of the Day for March 17, 2025: Funny jokes to make you laugh on St. Patrick's Day

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a pot 'o funnies! Here's one to make you chuckle in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Joke of the Day

Question: Where do leprechauns hang out?

Answer: On the paddy-o.

Joke of the Day for March 17, 2025.
Joke of the Day for March 17, 2025.  © Unsplash/Autumn Martin

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for March 16, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for March 16, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you chuckle
Joke of the Day for March 16, 2025: Funny jokes to make you smile this Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for March 16, 2025: Funny jokes to make you smile this Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for March 15, 2025: The best cat jokes to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for March 15, 2025: The best cat jokes to make you chuckle
Joke of the Day for March 15, 2025: Funny cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday Joke of the Day for March 15, 2025: Funny cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday
Joke of the Night for March 14, 2025: The best jokes to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for March 14, 2025: The best jokes to make you chuckle
Joke of the Day for March 13, 2025: Funny jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Day for March 13, 2025: Funny jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for March 12, 2025: Funny animal jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Day for March 12, 2025: Funny animal jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Night for March 11, 2025: The best jokes to give you a buzz Joke of the Night for March 11, 2025: The best jokes to give you a buzz

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Autumn Martin

More on Joke of the Day: