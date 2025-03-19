Joke of the Day for March 19, 2025: Popping jokes to get your funny on
The doctor is in! Today's Joke of the Day is pop-ping with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What kind of doctor is Dr. Pepper?
Answer: A fizzician.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Yana Smetana