Joke of the Day for March 19, 2026: A buzzing funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a buzz of silly. Here's one to make the funnies take flight.
Joke of the Day
How do bees stay protected in the rain?
They use their little yellow jackets.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Bernd Dittrich