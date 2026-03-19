Joke of the Night for March 19, 2026: A nighttime funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics. Here's one to help you find the funny tonight!
Joke of the Day
How do you find a cheetah at night?
Use spotslights.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Dmitrii Zhodzishskii