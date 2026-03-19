Joke of the Night for March 19, 2026: A nighttime funny.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics. Here's one to help you find the funny tonight!

How do you find a cheetah at night?

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Joke of the Day for March 17, 2026: One to make you chuckle for St. Patrick's Day!

Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

