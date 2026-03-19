Joke of the Night for March 19, 2026: A nighttime funny

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics. Here's one to help you find the funny tonight!

Joke of the Day

How do you find a cheetah at night?

Use spotslights.

Joke of the Night for March 19, 2026: A nighttime funny.
Joke of the Night for March 19, 2026: A nighttime funny.  © Unsplash/Dmitrii Zhodzishskii

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for March 19, 2026: A buzzing funny Joke of the Day for March 19, 2026: A buzzing funny
Joke of the Night for March 18, 2026: A cow-filled cackler! Joke of the Night for March 18, 2026: A cow-filled cackler!
Joke of the Day for March 18, 2026: Buzz buzz! Joke of the Day for March 18, 2026: Buzz buzz!
Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one! Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one!
Joke of the Day for March 17, 2026: One to make you chuckle for St. Patrick's Day! Joke of the Day for March 17, 2026: One to make you chuckle for St. Patrick's Day!
Joke of the Night for March 16, 2026: A froggy funny Joke of the Night for March 16, 2026: A froggy funny
Joke of the Day for March 16, 2026: A little horsing around Joke of the Day for March 16, 2026: A little horsing around
Joke of the Day for March 13, 2026: A rad one! Joke of the Day for March 13, 2026: A rad one!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Dmitrii Zhodzishskii

More on Joke of the Day: