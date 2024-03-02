Joke of the Day for March 2, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a purr-fect funny to kick your weekend off right.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the cat have a meltdown?

Answer: He just needed a meow-ment.

Joke of the Day for March 2, 2024.
Joke of the Day for March 2, 2024.  © Unsplash/Manja Vitolic

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for March 1, 2024: The best jokes before bed Joke of the Night for March 1, 2024: The best jokes before bed
Joke of the Day for March 1, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 1, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 29, 2024: The best jokes for Leap Day Joke of the Night for February 29, 2024: The best jokes for Leap Day
Joke of the Day for February 29, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 29, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 28, 2024: The best jokes before bed Joke of the Night for February 28, 2024: The best jokes before bed
Joke of the Day for February 28, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 28, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 28, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 28, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 27, 2024: The best nighttime jokes Joke of the Night for February 27, 2024: The best nighttime jokes

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Manja Vitolic

More on Joke of the Day: