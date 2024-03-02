Joke of the Day for March 2, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a purr-fect funny to kick your weekend off right.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the cat have a meltdown?
Answer: He just needed a meow-ment.
