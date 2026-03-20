Joke of the Day for March 20, 2026: An egg-cellent funny!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived one that's hatching some laughs. Here's a funny to send you into the weekend with a smile.

How do baby chickens get out of their shells?

Joke of the Day for March 16, 2026: A little horsing around

Joke of the Day for March 17, 2026: One to make you chuckle for St. Patrick's Day!

Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

