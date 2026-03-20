Joke of the Day for March 20, 2026: An egg-cellent funny!

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived one that's hatching some laughs. Here's a funny to send you into the weekend with a smile.

Joke of the Day

How do baby chickens get out of their shells?

They follow the eggs-it signs.

Joke of the Day for March 20, 2026: An egg-cellent funny!
Joke of the Day for March 20, 2026: An egg-cellent funny!  © Unsplash/Roman Matveev

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Roman Matveev

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