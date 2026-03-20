Joke of the Day for March 20, 2026: An egg-cellent funny!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived one that's hatching some laughs. Here's a funny to send you into the weekend with a smile.
Joke of the Day
How do baby chickens get out of their shells?
They follow the eggs-it signs.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Roman Matveev