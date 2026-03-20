Joke of the Night for March 20, 2026: This one's swimming with silly

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics. Here's one that's swimming with silly to send you into the weekend with some laughs.

How did the hammerhead shark do on his math test?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

