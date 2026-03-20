Joke of the Night for March 20, 2026: This one's swimming with silly

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics. Here's one that's swimming with silly to send you into the weekend with some laughs.

Joke of the Day

How did the hammerhead shark do on his math test?

He nailed it.

Joke of the Night for March 20, 2026: This one's swimming with silly
Joke of the Night for March 20, 2026: This one's swimming with silly  © Unsplash/Gerald Schömbs

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for March 20, 2026: An egg-cellent funny! Joke of the Day for March 20, 2026: An egg-cellent funny!
Joke of the Night for March 19, 2026: A nighttime funny Joke of the Night for March 19, 2026: A nighttime funny
Joke of the Day for March 19, 2026: A buzzing funny Joke of the Day for March 19, 2026: A buzzing funny
Joke of the Night for March 18, 2026: A cow-filled cackler! Joke of the Night for March 18, 2026: A cow-filled cackler!
Joke of the Day for March 18, 2026: Buzz buzz! Joke of the Day for March 18, 2026: Buzz buzz!
Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one! Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one!
Joke of the Day for March 17, 2026: One to make you chuckle for St. Patrick's Day! Joke of the Day for March 17, 2026: One to make you chuckle for St. Patrick's Day!
Joke of the Night for March 16, 2026: A froggy funny Joke of the Night for March 16, 2026: A froggy funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Gerald Schömbs

More on Joke of the Day: