Joke of the Night for March 20, 2026: This one's swimming with silly
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics. Here's one that's swimming with silly to send you into the weekend with some laughs.
Joke of the Day
How did the hammerhead shark do on his math test?
He nailed it.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Gerald Schömbs