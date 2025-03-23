Joke of the Day for March 23, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics. Here's a funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the sheep cross the road?

Answer: To get to the baaa-rber shop.

Joke of the Day for March 23, 2025.
Joke of the Day for March 23, 2025.  © Unsplash/Fredrik Posse

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for March 22, 2025: Happy Caturday! The purr-fect cat jokes to make you smile Joke of the Night for March 22, 2025: Happy Caturday! The purr-fect cat jokes to make you smile
Joke of the Day for March 22, 2025: Cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for March 22, 2025: Cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for March 21, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 21, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for March 20, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 20, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 19, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you smile Joke of the Night for March 19, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you smile
Joke of the Day for March 19, 2025: Popping jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 19, 2025: Popping jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 18, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile Joke of the Night for March 18, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile
Joke of the Day for March 18, 2025: Funny animal jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Day for March 18, 2025: Funny animal jokes to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Fredrik Posse

More on Joke of the Day: