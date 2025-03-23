Joke of the Day for March 23, 2025: Animal jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics. Here's a funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the sheep cross the road?
Answer: To get to the baaa-rber shop.
