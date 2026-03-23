Joke of the Day for March 23, 2026: A Monday mashup of funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a Monday mashup! Here's some animal antics to help you kickstart your week with a smile.
Joke of the Day
What's 3/7 chicken, 2/3 cat and 1/2 goat?
Chicago.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Şahin Sezer Dinçer