Joke of the Night for March 22, 2026: Flying with funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to wrap up your weekend with a smile. Here's a flying funny to make you chuckle tonight.
Joke of the Day
How do birds stay in shape?
They do a lot of eggs-ercises.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Mark Stoop