Joke of the Night for March 21, 2026: A cat silly for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to wrap up Caturday. Here's one to tickle your fancy with a cat funny feast!

How do cats keep their breath fresh?

Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one!

Joke of the Day for March 20, 2026: An egg-cellent funny!

Joke of the Night for March 20, 2026: This one's swimming with silly

Joke of the Day for March 21, 2026: A cat joke for Caturday!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

