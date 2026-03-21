Joke of the Night for March 21, 2026: A cat silly for Caturday

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to wrap up Caturday. Here's one to tickle your fancy with a cat funny feast!

Joke of the Day

How do cats keep their breath fresh?

They use mouse wash.

Joke of the Night for March 21, 2026: A cat silly for Caturday
Joke of the Night for March 21, 2026: A cat silly for Caturday  © Unsplash/Elīza Švampe

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Elīza Švampe

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