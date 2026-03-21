Joke of the Night for March 21, 2026: A cat silly for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to wrap up Caturday. Here's one to tickle your fancy with a cat funny feast!
Joke of the Day
How do cats keep their breath fresh?
They use mouse wash.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Elīza Švampe