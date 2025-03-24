Joke of the Day for March 24, 2025: Short animal jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is making you laugh with some animal antics. Here's a funny to start your week with a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a cheetah's favorite snack?
Answer: Fast food.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Hu Chen