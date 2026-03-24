Joke of the Day for March 24, 2026: A slithering sss-illy
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a hiss-terical funny! Here's some sss-lithering silly to send you a smile.
Joke of the Day
How did the snake escape from jail?
It scaled the wall.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Leah Storme