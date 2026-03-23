Joke of the Night for March 23, 2026: A National Puppy Day funny!
Happy National Puppy Day! Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to wrap up your Monday with a smile. Here's one that's doggone funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
What do you get when you cross a puppy with a calculator?
A best friend you can really count on.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Cookie the Pom