Joke of the Night for March 23, 2026: A National Puppy Day funny!

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Happy National Puppy Day! Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to wrap up your Monday with a smile. Here's one that's doggone funny to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

What do you get when you cross a puppy with a calculator?

A best friend you can really count on.

Joke of the Night for March 23, 2026: A dog funny for you!
Joke of the Night for March 23, 2026: A dog funny for you!  © Unsplash/Cookie the Pom

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Cookie the Pom

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