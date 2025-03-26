Joke of the Day for March 26, 2025: Dino-mite animal jokes to make your laughs rawr!
Today's Joke of the Day is a dino-mite silly. Here's a funny to make you rawr with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a dinosaur who wears glasses?
Answer: A "do-you-think-he-sarus."
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jake Fagan