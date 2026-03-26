Joke of the Day for March 26, 2026: Paint by funny!
Today's Joke of the Day is a paint by funny! Here's a fruity silly to make you smile wide.
Joke of the Day
Why do artists always paint fruit?
To make a master-peach.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Katie Goertzen