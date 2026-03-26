Joke of the Day for March 26, 2026: Paint by funny!

Today's Joke of the Day is a paint by funny! Here's a fruity silly to make you smile wide.

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

