Joke of the Night for March 24, 2026: A flea-ting funny!

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The Joke of the Night has arrived with a flea-ting funny! Here's one to make you chuckle before bed.

Joke of the Day

How do fleas travel?

They itch hike.

Joke of the Night for March 24, 2026: A flea-ting funny!
Joke of the Night for March 24, 2026: A flea-ting funny!  © Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart

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