Joke of the Night for March 24, 2026: A flea-ting funny!
The Joke of the Night has arrived with a flea-ting funny! Here's one to make you chuckle before bed.
Joke of the Day
How do fleas travel?
They itch hike.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart