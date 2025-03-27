Joke of the Day for March 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a stately silly. Here's a funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What state has the most streets?

Answer: Rhode Island.

