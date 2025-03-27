Joke of the Day for March 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is a stately silly. Here's a funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What state has the most streets?
Answer: Rhode Island.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Tom Henell