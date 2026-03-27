Joke of the Day for March 27, 2026: A dog funny
Today's Joke of the Day is a doggone funny! Here's one to help you smile your way into the weekend.
Joke of the Day
Why did the boy take his dog to the watchmaker?
It had ticks.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/hannah grace