Joke of the Night for March 26, 2026: A fruity funny
The Joke of the Night is a sweet silly! Here's a fruity funny to steal some laughs before bedtime.
Joke of the Day
What happened when someone stole from the berry farm?
It was a stroberry.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Mick Haupt