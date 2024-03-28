Joke of the Day for March 28, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating in cow-tastic style! Here's an animal funny that's singing with silly.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do cows sing during birthday parties?

Answer: Happy birthday to moooo!”

