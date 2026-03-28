Joke of the Day for March 28, 2026: Happy Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating Caturday! Here's a pawsome funny to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Day
Where can you get the best birthday presents for cats?
In cat-alogues.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Reba Spike