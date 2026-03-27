Joke of the Night for March 27, 2026: A bunny funny

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

The Joke of the Night is a buny funny! Here's one to hop you up on laughs tonight.

Joke of the Day

What do bunnies like to do at the mall?

Shop til they hop.

Joke of the Night for March 27, 2026: A funny bunny
Joke of the Night for March 27, 2026: A funny bunny  © Unsplash/Erik-Jan Leusink

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Erik-Jan Leusink

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