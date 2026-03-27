Joke of the Night for March 27, 2026: A bunny funny
The Joke of the Night is a buny funny! Here's one to hop you up on laughs tonight.
Joke of the Day
What do bunnies like to do at the mall?
Shop til they hop.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Erik-Jan Leusink