Joke of the Day for March 29, 2026: A Sunday Funday funny

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Sunday Funday! Here's one playing the day away with some funny.

Joke of the Day

Why did the musician throw away her table?

Because it was flat.

Joke of the Day for March 29, 2026: A Sunday Funday funny.
Joke of the Day for March 29, 2026: A Sunday Funday funny.  © Unsplash/Laura Rivera

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Laura Rivera

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