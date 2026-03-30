Joke of the Day for March 30, 2026: A Monday funny to kick your week off right.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for a Monday laugh! Here's one to kick your week off with a bright smile.

What musical instrument can you find in the bathroom?

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