Joke of the Day for March 30, 2026: A Monday funny to kick your week off right
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for a Monday laugh! Here's one to kick your week off with a bright smile.
Joke of the Day
What musical instrument can you find in the bathroom?
A tuba toothpaste.
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Cover photo: UNSPLASH/shali