Joke of the Night for March 29, 2026: End your weekend with a smile
The Joke of the Night is one for the writers! Here's a funny to end your weekend with smile.
Joke of the Day
How do poets say hello?
"Hey, haven’t we metaphor?"
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Nastya Dulhiier