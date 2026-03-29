Joke of the Night for March 29, 2026: End your weekend with a smile

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

The Joke of the Night is one for the writers! Here's a funny to end your weekend with smile.

Joke of the Day

How do poets say hello?

"Hey, haven’t we metaphor?"

Joke of the Night for March 29, 2026: End your weekend with a smile.
Joke of the Night for March 29, 2026: End your weekend with a smile.  © Unsplash/Nastya Dulhiier

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for March 29, 2026: A Sunday Funday funny Joke of the Day for March 29, 2026: A Sunday Funday funny
Joke of the Night for March 28, 2026: A soapy silly Joke of the Night for March 28, 2026: A soapy silly
Joke of the Day for March 28, 2026: Happy Caturday! Joke of the Day for March 28, 2026: Happy Caturday!
Joke of the Night for March 27, 2026: A bunny funny Joke of the Night for March 27, 2026: A bunny funny
Joke of the Day for March 27, 2026: A dog funny Joke of the Day for March 27, 2026: A dog funny
Joke of the Night for March 26, 2026: A fruity funny Joke of the Night for March 26, 2026: A fruity funny
Joke of the Day for March 26, 2026: Paint by funny! Joke of the Day for March 26, 2026: Paint by funny!
Joke of the Night for March 25, 2026: A dino-mite dose of funny Joke of the Night for March 25, 2026: A dino-mite dose of funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Nastya Dulhiier

More on Joke of the Day: