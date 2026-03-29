Joke of the Night for March 29, 2026: End your weekend with a smile.

The Joke of the Night is one for the writers! Here's a funny to end your weekend with smile.

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

