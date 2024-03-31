Joke of the Day for March 31, 2024: Get your funny on for Easter

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating a hoppy Easter! Here's a funny bunny to fill the holiday with laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: How does the Easter Bunny leave the house?

Answer: Through the eggs-it.

Joke of the Day for March 31, 2024.
Joke of the Day for March 31, 2024.  © Unsplash/Kenny Eliason

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for March 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 30, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for March 30, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for March 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 29, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 29, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 28, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 28, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 27, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 27, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 27, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Kenny Eliason

More on Joke of the Day: