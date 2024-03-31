Joke of the Day for March 31, 2024: Get your funny on for Easter
Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating a hoppy Easter! Here's a funny bunny to fill the holiday with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: How does the Easter Bunny leave the house?
Answer: Through the eggs-it.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kenny Eliason