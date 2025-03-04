Joke of the Day for March 4, 2025: Yummy jokes to make you chuckle
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a foodie funny! Here's a scrumptious silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the thesaurus eat for breakfast?
Answer: A synonym roll.
