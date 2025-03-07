Joke of the Day for March 7, 2025: Beach jokes to let the sunshine in
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to keep you feeling sunny... and get you smiling! Here's one to make your day bright.
Joke of the Day
Question: What washes up on tiny beaches?
Answer: Microwaves.
