Joke of the Day for March 8, 2025: Funny cat jokes to laugh for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around.
Joke of the Day
Question: What jacket does a cat wear in winter?
Answer: A purr coat.
Cover photo: Unsplash/lanlan wu