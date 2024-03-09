Joke of the Day for March 9, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is here in time for Caturday! Here's a purr-fect silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the gambling cat say when he bet away all his money?

Answer: "I'm paw!"

More on Joke of the Day: