Joke of the Day for March 9, 2025: Funny jokes to laugh for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to flush some funny into your day! Here's one that's swirling with silly.
Question: What kind of shoes don't plumbers like?
Answer: Clogs.
