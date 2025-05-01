Joke of the Day for May 1, 2025: An animal silly to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics! Here's a crabby silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the crab cross the road?
Answer: It didn't, it just used the sidewalk.
