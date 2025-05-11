Joke of the Day for May 11, 2025: The best animal jokes for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day is here for Sunday Funday! Here's one monkeying around to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do monkeys make great comedians?
Answer: They're ape-solutely hilarious.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Simone Fischer