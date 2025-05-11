Joke of the Day for May 11, 2025: The best animal jokes for Sunday Funday

Today's Joke of the Day is here for Sunday Funday! Here's one monkeying around to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why do monkeys make great comedians?

Answer: They're ape-solutely hilarious.

Joke of the Day for May 11, 2025.  © Unsplash/Simone Fischer

