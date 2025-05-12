Joke of the Day for May 12, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh

Today's Joke of the Day is swimming with silly! Here's one to kick off your week with a smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call a sea creature that loves to keep their tenticles dry?

Answer: A sock-topus.

