Joke of the Day for May 12, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is swimming with silly! Here's one to kick off your week with a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a sea creature that loves to keep their tenticles dry?
Answer: A sock-topus.
