Joke of the Day for May 13, 2025: A spicy joke to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for May 13, 2025
Today's Joke of the Day is a spicy silly! Here's one to give your laughs a kick.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do peppers make such good archers?
Answer: Because they habanero.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Acton Crawford