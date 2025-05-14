Joke of the Day for May 14, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh

Today's Joke of the Day is a quick silly! Here's a fast funny to help your laughs cross the finish line.

Joke of the Day for May 10, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday

Joke of the Night for May 10, 2025: Pawsome cat jokes for Caturday

Joke of the Day for May 11, 2025: The best animal jokes for Sunday Funday

Joke of the Night for May 11, 2025: Animal jokes for a Sunday Funday smile

Joke of the Day for May 12, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Night for May 12, 2025: A joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for May 13, 2025: A spicy joke to make you laugh

Joke of the Night for May 13, 2025: A dog joke to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

