Joke of the Day for May 14, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is a quick silly! Here's a fast funny to help your laughs cross the finish line.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do sprinters eat before a race?
Answer: Nothing - they fast.
