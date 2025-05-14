Joke of the Day for May 14, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh

Today's free joke of the day

Today's Joke of the Day is a quick silly!

Joke of the Day

Question: What do sprinters eat before a race?

Answer: Nothing - they fast.

Joke of the Day for May 14, 2025.  © Unsplash/Chau Cédric

